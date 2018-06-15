Oh, that's delicious! Hot fudge is made daily in Cleveland

No one is quite sure how most of the “national day of” holidays start, but if it’s National Fudge Day I think most people would want to celebrate. June 16 is a food holiday centered around acknowledging the delightful confection. In addition to National Fudge Day, there is also a holiday to celebrate nutty fudges, June 22 celebrates National Penuche Fudge Day, and National Peanut Butter Fudge Day is November 20.

While Fudge Day may be just an excuse to whip up the sweet treat, fudge seems to be a relatively new confection just showing up in the U.S. in the 1800’s. The earliest mention of fudge, according to Days of the Year, is in a letter in 1886 describing the sale of fudge in Baltimore, Maryland.

Famous for selling fudge to vacationers Mackinac Island fudge ice cream is still sold in Michigan as it has been to visitors for over 100 years.

Hot fudge sundaes may have been a serendipitous mistake. Fudge that didn’t settle was poured over ice cream, creating forever a perfect topping. When you walk into Sweet Moses in Cleveland, 6800 Detroit Ave, the waft of hot fudge cooking hits you like a warm blanket. The old-fashioned soda fountain serves homemade ice cream topped with fresh hot fudge.

Ooo… Fudge inside the Cleveland West Side market serves 10 different kinds of the homemade treat by the slice.

So, whatever your preference there’s a place to find your favorite. The important thing is not to let the holiday slip away without a taste.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.