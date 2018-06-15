Tonight @ 6: Let's play ball!

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are some of the stories we’re working on for 6 o’clock.

A potentially dangerous dead tree, hanging over homes. We get some help for homeowners.

Also, we’re live from Progressive Field with a look at the Indians-Twins line-up tonight.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6 o’clock.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.