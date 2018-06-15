Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter set to reopen after dog deaths

Good news, dog lovers: The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reopens Saturday, July 15.

The shelter temporarily closed on June 5 after five dogs passed away of an apparent respiratory illness.

Animal shelter employees scrubbed and sanitized the facility top to bottom during the closure to minimize future exposure of illness to dogs at the shelter and in the community.

The dogs are cleared as healthy, adoptable, and ready to find a "furever" home.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.