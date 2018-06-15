Hit-and-run driver arrested after seriously injuring 8-year-old girl in Stark County

An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run case involving an 8-year-old girl. (Source: AP Images)

Ronald Richard Dickens II, 24, turned himself in Friday evening, a day after the hit-and-run incident. (Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)

Canton authorities announced Friday evening that an arrest has been made in the hit-and-run case that left an 8-year-old girl seriously injured.

According to the Stark County Sheriff's Office, Ronald Richard Dickens II, 24, turned himself in to investigators.

The silver 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan he was driving at the time of the crash has been recovered.

The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Spangler Street NE in Plain Township.

"I would like to thank the Stark County community for quickly responding to our request for more information regarding this incident," said Sheriff George T. Maier in a prepared statement. "We remain dedicated to working side-by-side with the community to create a safer Stark County."

The crash remains under investigation.

