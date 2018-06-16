Woman dies after swimming accident in Ashland

Authorities say a woman pulled by undercurrents through a Ashland County dam while swimming has died.

The Ashland Times-Gazette reports the Ashland County Sheriff's Office said Friday that 18-year-old Regina Miller, of Lakeville, died Thursday night at a Mansfield hospital.

The Sheriff's Office says Miller and her sister decided to go swimming just after 2 a.m. Thursday at Charles Mill Dam in Ashland County while three friends fished.

