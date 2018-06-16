Motorcycle rider killed in crash involving teen driver in Ashland County

The Ashland post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says they continue to investigate a deadly accident involving a car and a motorcycle,.

The accident happened Friday at 6 p.m. near the intersection of Township Road 739.in Hanover Township, just south of Loudonville on State Route 3.

Troopers say Robert C. Bruce Jr., age 54, of Centerburg, was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson Roadking motorcycle north on SR 3.

Jacob R. Wittel, age 16, of Loudonville was driving a 2001 Plymouth Neon south on SR 3 when Bruce attempted to slow for traffic ahead and lost control of his motorcycle.

He traveled left of center and struck Wittel head-on.

Bruce was wearing a helmet but succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Wittel suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene by Loudonville Fire and Rescue.

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office and Rangers from the Department of Natural Recourses also assisted on scene.

Traffic was detoured for approximately one hour while the scene was cleared.

The crash remains under investigation.

