Cleveland police investigate two separate shootings overnight

Cleveland police are investigating two separate shootings from overnight Saturday.

The first shooting was reported at East 128th and Shaw at midnight.

Police were called to the scene of a 30 year old man shot in the chest.

No word on his condition.

Then at 4 a.m., police responded to a report of three women assaulted at 2770 East 119th.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the three women and one of them had been shot in the arm.

No word from police if there are any suspects in either of the two shootings.

