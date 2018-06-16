Alcohol suspected in fatal car accident in Erie County

The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating a one vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Ceylon Road and Nash Road in Berlin Township, Erie County.

The crash occurred Friday after 9 p.m.

Troopers say Roger Maxwell, 54, of Berlin Heights, was southbound on Ceylon Road in a 2000 Ford Excursion.

According to the report, Maxwell failed to negotiate a left hand curve and traveled off the right side of the road, where he struck a ditch, a traffic sign and a tree before overturning and being ejected from the vehicle.

Maxwell was taken to Fisher Titus Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The Ford Excursion sustained severe damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash and the driver's seat belt was not used.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

