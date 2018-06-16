Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coshocton County and Tuscarawas County. (Source WOIO)

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Northeastern Conshocton County and West Central Tuscarawas County.

The warning is scheduled to last until 3:45 p.m. on Saturday. Wind gusts in the area have reached 60 miles per hour.

People should watch out for damage to trees and power lines.

Cleveland 19's Beth McLeod will have continue coverage though out the day on Saturday.

