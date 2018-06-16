Akron woman charged with abuse of a corpse

An Akron woman has been charged with an abuse of a corpse. (Source Hamilton County Justice Center)

The Sharonville Police Department said 34-year-old Kathryn Carmen was arrested on June 14 after officers were called to a room at the Crosslands Hotel on Chester Road.

Police said when officers arrived for a well being check investigators were able to determine there was a dead person in the room.

Investigators said Carmen admitted to officers that her friend had died from an overdose on suspected heroin several days prior.

According to the police report, Carmen admitted to officers she never called emergency services or police for several days.

She is being held on $100,000 bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

