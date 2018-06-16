Father and son play catch at Progressive Field on Father's Day weekend.

A father and son had a had the chance to play catch in the outfield of Progressive Field on Saturday. (Source WOIO)

"I was a baseball player growing up and that's always been my passion," said Alabama native Eric Potter.

Passion that's been handed straight down from Eric to his 12-year-old son, Brett Potter.

"It's really fun. I'm good at it, so I like to play it," said Brett.

But Brett isn't your average pre-teen, he's living with the most common form of Dwarfism, Achondroplasia.

"He doesn't let the fact that he's smaller than everyone else on the field be a reason to hold him back. He has to work harder, but he outcompetes most of the players on the field," said Eric when asked about his son.

Brett and Eric have been playing catch with the exact same ball at various baseball stadiums all over the US.

"That old dirty ball was in the bag so it just became a pretty cool opportunity just to keep playing with that ball instead of using a new one," said Eric.

Progressive Field is actually stop 21 as Brett and his father make their way across America to see all 30 baseball stadiums.

"We traveled all night from Atlanta and we're going to Pittsburgh tomorrow just going on a road trip just me and my boy," he said.

The duo have been making memories that they hope will last a lifetime, but if not at least those memories will be immortalized through social media.

"I tour major league baseball stadiums and then I post them all on my instagram," said Brett.

"Another eight stadiums to go. It'll be something that we'll retire, and we'll have as a memory forever," said Eric.

