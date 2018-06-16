Man in Kent assaults convenience store clerk, police looking for suspect

Police said the suspect left the scene in a gray sedan in an unknown direction. (Source Police)

The Kent Police Department is trying to find the man accused of assaulting a convenience store clerk on the 900 block of East Main Street around 3 p.m. on Saturday. (Source Police)

Investigators are now asking for help from the public to help them identify the suspect and the vehicle in the photos.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime is asked to call police at 330-673-7732.

