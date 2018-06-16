Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Bath Township

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Bath Township. (Source WOIO)

Investigators said the crash happened on State Route 18 near milepost 2.

Troopers say a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu was driving eastbound and a 2011 Lexus RX350 was traveling west on State Route 18.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to make a left and turn into a private drive and struck by the Lexus.

The driver of the Chevrolet was wearing a seat belt and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the passenger of the Chevrolet, 67-year-old Robert Shaffer was wearing a seat belt and transported to Akron City Hospital where he passed away.

The driver of the Lexus was wearing a seat belt and was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Akron Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

