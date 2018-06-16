Driver pulled over after she would not move back to right lane

Wheeles said the driver had about 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane.

A driver was pulled over in Indiana after she would not move back to the right lane.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with the Indiana State Police said he stopped the driver for the violation on Interstate 65.

I stopped this vehicle today for a left lane violation on I-65. The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane.



Again...if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass. pic.twitter.com/tePjJ1Xigy — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 16, 2018

He reminded drivers if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane so they can pass.

