Driver pulled over after she would not move back to right lane

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
A driver was pulled over in Indiana after she would not move back to the right lane.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with the Indiana State Police said he stopped the driver for the violation on Interstate 65.

Wheeles said the driver had about 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane.

He reminded drivers if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane so they can pass.

