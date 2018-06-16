Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reopens after finding out why 5 dogs died from illness

Dozens of dogs are looking for new homes now that the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is back open. (Source WOIO)

Dozens of dogs are looking for new homes now that the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is back open.

The shelter closed for weeks after five dogs died from illness in early June.

"It was a precaution as this was going on, so we were learning what was wrong with the dogs we went ahead and closed the shelter," said Mindy Natticchioni, Shelter Administrator.

Five dogs died after coming from the city kennel in late May. No other dogs were sick but officials opened an investigation and tested some of the dogs to find out what they died from.

"We were able to test two of the dogs that passed away. Of those dogs, they became immune compromised we were able to test two of the dogs that had passed away. of those dogs, they became immune compromised with an infection from Parvo which then led them into pneumonia and eventually death," said Nitticchioni.

She tells Cleveland 19 News Parvo develops after inhaling or ingesting fecal matter. It can be cured and prevented.

"It is concerning because the dogs need a healthy place to be so I hope they take matters into consideration," said one woman who did not want to be identified on camera.

While the shelter was closed workers cleaned and disinfected the place to try and prevent any other illness.

One of the goals is to protect the other animals but it took a toll on the dogs here.

"Our volunteers and our community has been great to step up and help us enrich and socialize the dogs during this time, it's been hard for the dogs to know we had to keep them here, now we're back open and they are ready to go home," said Natticchioni.

On Saturday, there were 72 dogs up for adoption.

