15 people evacuated from apartment complex after storm in Louisville

Here is a photo of the flooding earlier in the day. (Source Jason Orin)

Here is a phone of one of the roads closed. (Source WOIO)

The Louisville Fire Department said 15 people were evacuated from the Gazebo Garden Apartments after the storm in Louisville on Saturday. (Source WOIO)

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning in Stark County around 10 p.m. on June 16.

The warning was scheduled to last until 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Flood Warning

Northeastern Stark County

Until 1:00 Am @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/YN17gMolyi — Beth McLeod (@BethHMcLeod) June 17, 2018

Law enforcement reported flooding in the Louisville area in Stark County with numerous roads closed and several evacuations occurring within in the city limits.

Some areas got up to three inches of rain from earlier thunderstorms.

Constitution Avenue and a section of Reno Avenue are closed because of the flooding.

Orin posted videos of the flooding on Facebook, the videos are at the end of the story.

