Flood warning issued in Stark County

Law enforcement reported flooding in the Louisville area in Stark County with numerous roads closed and several evacuations occurring within in the city limits. (Source Jason Orin)

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning in Stark County.

The warning is expected to last until 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Flood Warning

Northeastern Stark County

Flood Warning

Northeastern Stark County

Until 1:00 Am

Some areas have gotten up to three inches of rain from earlier thunderstorms, no further rain is expected this evening.

Constitution Avenue and a section of Reno Avenue are closed because of the flooding.

Louisville resident Jason Orin said this area gets hit by this kind of rain a couple times a year.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

