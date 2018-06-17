Second teenager hit by a car in Cleveland this week

Cleveland EMS says a car hit a 13-year-old boy around 7:50 p.m. on Saturday on West 25th Street and Clark Avenue.

The EMS dispatcher says he was transported to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition.

This is the second time in one week a teenager was struck by a car in Cleveland.

Fifteen-year-old David Borne Jr. passed away at MetroHealth after being hit by a car on East 69th Street and Union Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The driver of the hit-skip on East 69th Street has yet to be identified.

