Hot and humid Father's Day forecast: Dangerous heat in Northeast Ohio

With a heat advisory in effect for Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca counties today for heat index values up to 100 degrees, a mainly sunny, sticky, steamy, sultry and sweltering Fathers' Day is underway.

Additional Heat Advisories may be issued.

The record high today is 93 and I expect that we should at least tie this one.

A very muggy, very mild night will follow as the mercury slides only into the low to mid 70s.

Monday will be equally as hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s and the threat of late-day storms.

Northeast Ohioans are encouraged to drink plenty of water -- especially young children and the elderly -- and to avoid long periods in the sun, which could lead to dehydration or heat exhaustion.

