27-year-old woman killed in East Cleveland home explosion identified

Tracey Christine Brooks, 27, has been identified as the woman killed in last weekend's home explosion in East Cleveland, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

The explosion ripped through the 1000 block of East 125th Street on Sunday, June 10.

Craig Martin Kelly, 51, suffered severe burns in the blast and remains in critical condition at MetroHealth hospital.

According to East Cleveland Police, Brooks and Kelly were illegally stripping metal from the home prior to the explosion.

During the alleged scrapping operation, the pair inadvertently opened a natural gas line, which facilitated the explosion.

Police suspect that at least two other people were involved, including Christopher Glenn, 50, who was taken into custody this past Tuesday.

Glenn was arrested while trying to sell a hot water tank to an elderly woman on E. 113th Street.

