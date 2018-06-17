Stark County man dies after runaway car smashes through neighborhood

A 67-year-old Stark County man is dead following a weekend crash in Pike Township. (Source: AP Images)

The Stark County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal, one-car accident that unfolded in Pike Township over the weekend.

According to deputies, Tommy Minor, 67, lost control of his 2004 Chevy Silverado when it barreled off road in the 3000 block of Farber Street.

Minor drove roughly 400 feet through residential yards before slamming into several trees and a mailbox.

The driver was rushed to Aultman Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

