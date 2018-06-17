Avon Police phone lines back up after temporary shutdown

The Avon Police Department phone lines are back in working order after being down temporarily Sunday afternoon.

Sergeant Ruple of Avon says people in Avon were still able to call 911 while their lines were down.

The Avon Lake Dispatch was available to people in Avon for non-emergency calls.

For non-emergencies in Avon, you can now reach the Avon Dispatch at (440) 934-1234.

