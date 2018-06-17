Suspect arrested, woman critical following East Cleveland officer-involved shooting

East Cleveland Police are investigating following an officer-involved shooting on Sunday. (Source: WOIO)

East Cleveland Police cordoned off Beersford Road Sunday following an officer-involved shooting.

According to police, the man was firing gunshots and beating a woman near the East Cleveland Police Department, prompting the confrontation between the suspect and two officers.

The suspect would not listen to commands and charged the officers, prompting one of the policemen to shoot the man.

The woman was reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the gun has been recovered and the suspect is in custody.

Both officers were reportedly injured in the altercation, one with an injury above the eye and the other with a broken hand.

The two officers have since been released from the hospital following treatment.

Police are now looking at the body cam footage from the officers.

