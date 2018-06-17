Elyria authorities investigating woman's burnt body found in garage

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead in a garage at 246 5th Street in Elyria around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The Elyria Fire Department was called to the scene for smoke coming from the garage.

Police say the woman was found deceased upon arrival.

The victim has been identified by police as 46-year-old Octavia Garza of Lorain, Ohio.

The Elyria Police Department Detective Bureau and Elyria Fire Department Arson investigators are conducting the investigation.

Contact the Elyria Police Department with any information in regards to this incident at (440) 323-3302.

