Northeast Ohio weather alert: Thunderstorms rolling into Cleveland will cut extreme heat

Posted by Jeff Tanchak, First Alert Meteorologist
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We are tracking a cold front that will be cruising through tonight. 

It will still be warm and humid. 

Thunderstorms will be likely tonight.  Heavy rain is a concern with these storms.  We have an ALERT tonight for a high chance of thunderstorms.  The front will be through most of the area by morning. 

You will experience a big change as we turn much cooler and eventually less humid. 

I kept tomorrow dry with a mostly cloudy sky.  Another wave of low pressure tracks in Wednesday. 

This will give us some showers mainly the first half of the day.

