Northeast Ohio weather alert: Thunderstorms rolling into Cleveland will cut extreme heat

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We are tracking a cold front that will be cruising through tonight.

It will still be warm and humid.

Thunderstorms will be likely tonight. Heavy rain is a concern with these storms. We have an ALERT tonight for a high chance of thunderstorms. The front will be through most of the area by morning.

You will experience a big change as we turn much cooler and eventually less humid.

I kept tomorrow dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Another wave of low pressure tracks in Wednesday.

This will give us some showers mainly the first half of the day.

