Northeast Ohio weather: Here's when the insufferable heat and humidity breaks

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

High pressure will stay nearby today. A cold front will move over the area tonight into Tuesday. The front will get hung up near the Ohio River Valley on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for Cuyahoga County at 11 a.m. Monday. It's set to expire at 8 p.m. The heat index is around 100 degrees.

Heat advisories are issued when temperatures are significantly above normal and high humidities. High levels can pose a threat to human life, like heat stroke.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! We’re off to a very nice, dry start today. Unfortunately, we are also off to a very steamy start. Find a way to stay cool, whether that’s going to a local pool or staying indoors in the air conditioning.

9:00 AM: 82°, Noon: 87°, 5:00 PM: 91°

With humidity factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the upper 90s today.

We’ll stay quiet and dry for most of the day. Rain chances will increase this evening, as our next cold front approaches from the north. We expect widely scattered thunderstorms to develop after 5 p.m. Storms will continue through the overnight hours.

We are not forecasting widespread severe weather. However, a few thunderstorms may produce very heavy rain and gusty winds.

Storm Chances Through Mid-Week:

With the front nearby on Tuesday, scattered showers and storms are likely. Areas south of I-76 will see the most numerous thunderstorm activity.

We are not forecasting widespread severe weather. However, a few thunderstorms may produce very heavy rain and gusty winds.

The front will slowly move south through mid-week. As I mentioned above, the front will get hung up near the Ohio River Valley by the middle of the week. We’ll have to keep a chance of scattered storms in on Wednesday too.

Clouds and rain will keep things a bit cooler Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday’s high: 82°

Wednesday’s high: 81°

Nice Ending To The Work Week:

The cold front should be long gone by Thursday. The end of the work week will be stunning.

Thursday’s high: 79° (The first day of Summer!)

Friday’s high: 83°

Weekend Outlook:

Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.