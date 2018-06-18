'Feels like' temps near 100 degrees with heat advisories issued for parts of Ohio

A heat advisory has been issued for parts of Ohio, including Tuscarawas, Carroll, Coshocton, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties.

Heat index values, or the "feels like temperatures," may reach 101 degrees today.

*HEAT ADVISORIES* are in place for Tuscarawas, Carroll, Coshocton, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties. Heat index values ("feels like" temperatures) may reach 101° today. #ohwx @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/Y4a1hoQGJ5 — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) June 18, 2018

The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday when scattered storms are expected to move into the area.

The greater Cleveland and Akron areas are not impacted by the heat advisories.

FORECAST: Very hot and humid day ahead!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Find a way to stay cool, whether that’s going to a local pool or staying indoors in the air conditioning. 9:00 AM: 82°, Noon: 87°, 5:00 PM: 91° With humidity factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the upper 90s today. We’ll stay quiet and dry for most of the day. Rain chances will increase this evening, as our next cold front approaches from the north. We expect widely scattered thunderstorms to develop after 5:00 PM. Storms will continue through the overnight hours.

In addition to the heat advisories, an unhealthy air quality forecast is in place for parts of eastern Ohio.

A moderate, or "yellow," air quality alert has been issued for Cleveland, while an "orange" unhealthy air quality warning is in effect for areas east including Youngstown. People with lung diseases, older adults, and children are urged not to spend an extended period of times outdoors.

