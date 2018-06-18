California brewery releases new beer called 'LeBron's Tears'

As if the NBA Finals sweep wasn't enough for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now, a San Francisco-based brewery is kicking James while he is down by introducing a new brew made up of his "tears."

Barebottle Brewing Company shared a description of the beer on Facebook:

KD, Steph, and Klay take opposing teams' hopes and dreams, and turn them into soul crushing 3-pointers. We took the tears from Sir James' Game 1 loss and distilled them into a hazy IPA, just for you. We also decided that Tears pair well with Mosaic hops. Sad!

The low-blow beer is only available in the Bay Area.

