Teen fatally shot in neck while visiting family in Cleveland's Edgewater neighborhood

Cleveland police investigated a deadly shooting overnight that took place on the city's west side.

According to police, officers responded to the 11000 block of Detroit Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say the 16-year-old victim was visiting family next to his home when residents heard two gunshots nearby.

The teen was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. He was taken to MetroHealth Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives processed the scene overnight and are continuing to search for a motive and potential suspect.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.