Painesville woman, 2 children killed by wrong-way driver on Indiana Toll Road

Three Painesville residents were killed in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road (Source: Indiana State Police)

State troopers say a 42-year-old Painesville woman, a 1-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old girl were killed in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver in Indiana.

State police responded to the Indiana Toll Road east of South Bend for reports of an erratic driver Sunday evening.

Before troopers could locate the wrong-way driver, the car was involved in a four-vehicle crash at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The wrong-way driver crashed head-on into an SUV, killing 42-year-old Denita Rice, 1-year-old Bryson Rice, and 12-year-old Makayla Lanier. All three passengers were from Painesville.

Two additional passengers from the SUV, including a 10-year-old Painesville girl, were also taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, identified as 32-year-old Chintan Patel of Indiana, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

