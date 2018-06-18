Police: Naked man struck by car while running from officers in Summit County

Police say a naked man who was running from police was hit by a vehicle in Summit County (Source: WOIO)

Police say officers from several local law enforcement agencies searched for a naked man who fled on foot following a police pursuit in Summit County Monday morning.

According to Hudson police, deputies from the Summit County Sheriff's Office and troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were pursuing a speeding vehicle out of Stark County.

Once the car entered Stow police's jurisdiction, officers used spike strips to stop the driver on State Route 8.

Police say a naked man then jumped out of the vehicle and ran across the roadway during the morning rush hours.

The man was hit by a motorist traveling northbound on State Route 8 and suffered a leg injury, according to Hudson police. He was taken to Akron City Hospital for treatment.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

