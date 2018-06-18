What's the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke?

With temperatures expected to feel like 100 degrees on Monday, the risk for heat-related illnesses increases.

Prolonged exposure outdoors and physical exertion could lead to either heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Signs of heat exhaustion:

Faint or dizzy

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale, clammy skin, Nausea or vomiting

Rapid, weak pulse

Muscle cramps

If signs of heat exhaustion are displayed, the affected individual should seek a cool, air conditioned place and drink water if possible. Taking a shower or using a cold compress is also an option.

Signs of heat stroke:

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Body temperature above 103 degrees

Red, hot, dry skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid, strong pulse

May lose consciousness

If signs of heat stroke are evident, call 911 immediately and take immediate action to cool the person until help arrives.

