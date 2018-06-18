Black stripes accompany white ones on Ohio highways now: Here's why you wanted them

New black lines are being painted on Northeast Ohio highways by ODOT. (Source: WOIO)

You may have been driving around Cleveland area highway and noticed black highway lines painted just after fresh white lines.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has started this practice, known as shadow striping, to help with visibility.

"The black stripes are used to create contrast so pavement markings are more visible," according to Marissa McDaid with ODOT. "Black lines can be useful in areas where the pavement is a lighter color and can also help motorists see pavement markings in rain, snow and sun glare."

Clearer pavement marking is something Ohio drivers said they wanted according to a recent survey.

"ODOT conducts a statewide survey every four years that gathers data on what Ohioans would like from our future transportation system," McDaid said. "Our most recent survey from 2016 shows that motorists now value the visibility of pavement markings almost equally as much as a smooth driving surface. Other state DOTs have used black lane striping in a similar fashion to improve pavement marking visibility."

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.