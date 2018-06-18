Former firefighter sentenced to two years in prison for stealing union money

A former firefighter was sentenced to two years in prison Monday for stealing money from the department's union.

Joseph Ruhlin was the Akron Fire Department's Union Local 330 treasurer from January of 2011 to March of 2017.

Ruhlin stole nearly $500,000 during that time.

After stealing the money, Ruhlin fled to North Carolina, where he was eventually arrested.

Ruhlin, 41, was also ordered by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux to pay $385, 000 in restitution.

