21 views of the Cleveland skyline from the breakwall

A log gets twisted in the breakwall just off the Cleveland shoreline.

Did you know the Cleveland shoreline is protected by 24,570 feet of concrete? The first pieces of the puzzle that make up the wall were first dropped in 1827, and since that time construction has continued, keeping the shoreline relatively safe and navigation less vulnerable from Lake Erie's pounding waves.

It was not until October 2012 and Hurricane Sandy that a serious look at the structure of the wall had to happen. According to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers more than $35 million had to be put into the wall to do much needed repairs.

Today the breakwall is functioning as it was designed. The concrete barrier protects the city of Cleveland from floods and continues to provide transportation savings.

While the Lake is higher this year the breakwater still provides an excellent view of the city, and a peaceful respite from the hectic city life, so drop your kayak, or paddle board in and head out for a great overall picture of the city.

