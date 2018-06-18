Cast out on 'National Go Fishing Day' in Ohio's most popular lakes

National Go Fishing Day is observed each year on June 18. It's a day to relax by a stream, pond, or lake and cast a line hoping to reel in a big catch.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources provides several tools to help both novice and expert fishermen and women snag the biggest catch of the day.

A fishing license is required for Ohio residents aged 16 and over.

