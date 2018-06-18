Cast out on 'National Go Fishing Day' in Ohio's most popular lak - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cast out on 'National Go Fishing Day' in Ohio's most popular lakes

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
June 18 is National Go Fishing Day (Source: Pixabay) June 18 is National Go Fishing Day (Source: Pixabay)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

National Go Fishing Day is observed each year on June 18. It's a day to relax by a stream, pond, or lake and cast a line hoping to reel in a big catch.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources provides several tools to help both novice and expert fishermen and women snag the biggest catch of the day.

A fishing license is required for Ohio residents aged 16 and over.

