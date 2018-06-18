Newburgh Heights police looking for violent rapist

Police are looking for the suspect who attacked and raped a woman early Sunday.

According to officers, it happened around 1:50 a.m. on Alpha Avenue.

The victim told police she was walking from Fleet Avenue in Cleveland toward her home when she noticed a man carrying a black bag following her.

She lost sight of him, but he then confronted her near her home.

The victim is now being treated at MetroHealth Hospital.

Police said the suspect is only described as a black man, possibly in his 20's, with tattoos on both arms.

Anyone who may have been in the area seeing a subject fitting this description is asked to call the Newburgh Heights Police at 216-641-5545.

