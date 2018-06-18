Ohio teen looking after young siblings after mother taken by ICE during immigration sting

More than 100 arrests were made in a Customs sting in Sandusky recently. (Source: Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

Juan Perez said he misses his mom, who was detained during an immigration stink in Sandusky. (Source: WOIO)

There are still 90 people being detained after The Department of Homeland Security and ICE executed two search warrants at Corso’s Garden and Flower Center in Sandusky earlier June 5.

There were 114 workers accused of being undocumented immigrants.

Juan Perez is a 15-year-old who lives in the Jefferson Street mobile home park community whose mother was taken into custody.

His father, separately from the raid at Corso’s, is also facing deportation.

“It’s not just me. I have a 13-year-old brother and a 9-year-old sister. If [my parents] get deported, we might have to go into foster care or be sent back to Mexico," he said. "Life in Mexico is hard.”

Perez said he misses his mother since she was taken June 5.

“I love her. She’s my mother. I need her. I don’t want to lose my mom. It’s so hard," he said.

According to Representative Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio 9th District), the women who were part of the raid were taken to a jail in Calhoun County Michigan near Battle Creek.

The population at the facility ranges between 275 and 325 inmates/detainees.

The men were taken to the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown.

The population at the facility as of June 12 is 915.

Kaptur was at the Michigan facility earlier today to visit the females who were detained.

She said she was going to look for evidence that the women were being treated with respect and for a report on the case of each individual.

She said she was also hoping to minimize the trauma to any/all children involved.

The Lorain based group El Centro de Servicios Sociales has been collecting donations for the families and workers taken into custody.

They’re planning to deliver items like diapers, food and toiletries to 15 to 20 families in Norwalk and Willard today.

Agents confirm the owner of Corso's is also under investigation, but no charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation into Corso's began in October 2017.

