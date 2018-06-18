Police arrest mom with kids in the car for drunken driving

A 36-year-old mom was arrested Friday for allegedly driving drunk with two kids in the car.

Wakeman police officers said Shannon Meilander was observed driving in a reckless manner.

According to police, after they pulled Meilander over they believed she was intoxicated and gave her a breath test.

Officers said Meilander blew three times the legal limit.

The kids, ages 8 and 10, were released to a family member and Meilander was taken to jail.

Officers added other charges are pending.

