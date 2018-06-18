Buyers bidding high for JR Smith's infamous Game 1 NBA Finals je - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Buyers bidding high for JR Smith's infamous Game 1 NBA Finals jersey

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Connect
JR Smith's Game 1 jersey is up for auction online. (Source AP Images) JR Smith's Game 1 jersey is up for auction online. (Source AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith has a game-worn NBA Finals jersey up for grabs for buyers. 

At the time of this article, the highest bid is at $3,000 and has slightly under three-and-a-half days left for bidding.

The black, 'Statement' jersey is from Game 1 of the NBA Finals.  

The Warriors took Game 1 in pretty peculiar fashion when Smith went in the opposite direction of the basket in the closing seconds of regulation. 

NBA fans can now own a piece of history, a moment that will live with the rest of Cleveland's sports bloopers forever. 

The Shot, The Drive, The Fumble, The Decision, the list goes on. 

Other jerseys up for auction include LeBron James', priced at $9,000, Rodney Hood, Tristan Thompson, George Hill and Cedi Osman, respectively. 

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly