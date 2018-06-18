Buyers bidding high for JR Smith's infamous Game 1 NBA Finals jersey

JR Smith's Game 1 jersey is up for auction online. (Source AP Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith has a game-worn NBA Finals jersey up for grabs for buyers.

The NBA is auctioning off JR Smith's game-worn jersey from GM1 of the NBA Finals! After 51 bids, it's up to $3,000.https://t.co/aS8iALdQ6j pic.twitter.com/s3Zb9Bq9hF — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 18, 2018

At the time of this article, the highest bid is at $3,000 and has slightly under three-and-a-half days left for bidding.

The black, 'Statement' jersey is from Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors took Game 1 in pretty peculiar fashion when Smith went in the opposite direction of the basket in the closing seconds of regulation.

NBA fans can now own a piece of history, a moment that will live with the rest of Cleveland's sports bloopers forever.

The Shot, The Drive, The Fumble, The Decision, the list goes on.

Other jerseys up for auction include LeBron James', priced at $9,000, Rodney Hood, Tristan Thompson, George Hill and Cedi Osman, respectively.

