Cleveland Clinic adding 2,500 new employees, will you be one of them?

The Cleveland Clinic employs about 55,000 people, and they're now looking to hire 2,500 more.

You don't have to be a doctor or nurse to work there and they have openings that range from entry level to advanced.

The hospital system holds monthly employment workshops headed up, in part, by Kimberly Peavy, the program manager of talent acquisition at the Cleveland Clinic.

"We go on our website and look at the various job categories, positions that are currently available. We do behavioral-based interviews, training and questions. We do some mock interviews. Kind of prepare candidates, these are the types of questions we're going to ask," said Christopher Readon, the executive director of talent acquisition at the Cleveland Clinic.

"Technology, Marketing, Human Resources. So, there's probably a role for everyone at the Cleveland Clinic if they related to business or if they relate to being a caregiver in a healthcare setting," he said.

On Monday, June 25 the Clinic is holding an employment workshop at the main campus on Euclid Avenue.

It's from 5 to 7:45 p.m. They will take potential employees through a range of exercises to give them a sense of what to expect when applying for a job at the Clinic.

You can see the whole interview with more details on CLE 43 Focus at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

