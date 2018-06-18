City of Cleveland gathers in bunches for 'Homeless But Human' cookout

These leaders were instrumental developing the outing. (Source: WOIO)

Hundreds of people gathered at Cleveland's Perk Plaza for a cookout in support of the homeless community. (Source: WOIO)

Local leaders gathered at Perk Plaza on June 15, for a good cause and even better food.

The event was in support of the homeless community, offering free food, drinks and services to anyone in need, in the area.

Nearly 500 people came out to enjoy the festivities during the "Homeless But Human" cookout.

Event coordinator Barry Harris was one of influencers behind the event.

"I was once homeless myself, right up there on 2100 Lakeside" said Harris "I have to give back, It's important for people to keep the hope."

Harris, the owner of Mighty Movers LLC. was homeless on the streets of Cleveland nearly 20 years ago.

Similar to many, a series of unfortunate events led to his misplacement.

"Bad things happen, but don't let that define you," he encouraged the crowd. Harris, a God-fearing man preached "You can be homeless today, and in a new home in the morning."

Hope and unity were definitely the themes throughout the day.

Harris addressed the crowd of smiling faces before serving them delicious BBQ cuisine all donated from people around the city.

Gaines Funeral Homes donated 1,000 hot dogs, and prepped salad for the event.

Dan Gilbert, owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers donated 1,000 beverages for the day.

Cleveland native and former NBA big-man Charles Oakley joined the mission, and donated 500 pieces of chicken along with 20 pounds of macaroni and cheese.

On top of the good food, a number of visitors left with a free haircut, courtesy of the barbers at Allstate Hairstyling & Barber College

There were also a number of organizations offering help to the community.

Ohio Jobs and Family services were on sight to give information, along with Medical Mutual, and Disabled American Veterans.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.