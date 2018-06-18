Euclid detectives searching for missing 17-year-old boy

Rayshawn Fleming, 17, of Euclid, was last seen at his home Monday. His hair is shorter than how it appears in this photo. (Source: Euclid Police Department)

The Euclid Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a 17-year-old boy who recently threatened to harm himself via social media and text messages.

Rayshawn D. Fleming was last soon at his home today at noon.

Fleming is 5-feet-6-inches tall with black hair and black eyes, weighs 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with a white zipper.

He was also wearing black jeans, black socks and black flip flops.

Anyone with information regarding Fleming's whereabouts is asked to call the Euclid Police Department Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.

