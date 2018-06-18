Lakewood Police: Body found slumped near railroad tracks

Lakewood Police are investigating after officers found a dead body on Monday. (Source: WOIO)

A body was discovered Monday in Lakewood on the city's east side.

According to Lakewood Police, the unidentified man was found near the train tracks along Fry Avenue.

Police don't suspect foul play at this time, and believe the man -- who appeared to be in his 60s -- died naturally.

Officers are investigating on scene.

