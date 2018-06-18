Sweltering heat triggers outages in Cleveland; power restored

The affected areas included Tremont and Old Brooklyn. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Public Power reported outages Monday in Tremont and Old Brooklyn, and attributed the failure to the high temperatures.

The electricity supplier announced Monday evening that the power is back on.

The sweltering heat is expected to recede tonight as showers are predicted to hit Northeast Ohio this evening.

