Cleveland Police pull driver from wreckage on I-90 westbound

A driver is lucky to be alive after Cleveland Police pulled him from his overturned car Monday night.

According to police, the rollover occurred on I-90 westbound at the Martin Luther King Boulevard exit ramp.

Police temporarily shut down the ramp during the rescue.

The man was hospitalized and is stable.

The scene has been cleared and traffic is flowing normally.

The driver has not been identified, and it's not yet clear whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Police are investigating.

