Driving Cleveland crazy: Drivers blow through dangerous Broadview Heights intersection

Neighbors alerted Cleveland 19 News about an intersection they say is dangerous in the Broadview Heights neighborhood.

Several neighbors said they fear they will get hit when crossing the intersection of Boston Road and Broadview Road because drivers are not paying attention and fail to realize that the intersection is only a two-way stop.

The Ohio Department of Transportation told Cleveland 19 News that they are aware of this dangerous intersection, and in the next two months, they will be installing a four-way stop sign at the intersection.

Experts said this will reduce crashes at this intersection by 75 percent and only slow down traffic by 11 seconds.

