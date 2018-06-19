Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler today with early morning rain, storms

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

A cold front has been moving over NE Ohio overnight. The front will get hung up over southern Ohio and southern Pennsylvania today. High pressure will build south over the northern Great Lakes on Wednesday. The high will move east through the end of the week. Our next area of low pressure will move northeast into the central Great Lakes by Saturday morning.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Scattered storms are moving through very early this morning. These storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Storms have also been producing a lot of lightning.

The storms will come to an end by mid-morning . In the meantime, please watch for wet roads and areas of ponding on your morning commute. A few areas of fog may also develop through the early-morning hours.

Otherwise, this morning's rain will give way to dry, mostly cloudy skies by 9:00 AM or so. In the wake of our overnight cold front, it will be a lot cooler today .

9:00 AM: 73°, Noon: 75°, 5:00 PM: 79°

Humidity levels are very high this morning. (You'll see what I mean the moment you step outside!) The good news is that they will gradually fall through the day. It won't be nearly as stuffy overnight.

After a dry afternoon and early-evening forecast, rain chances will slowly climb again through the night, as our front tries to move back to the north from the Ohio Valley. Don't be surprised if you hear a few passing showers and storms overnight.

Wet Wednesday Ahead:

The cold front will still be a factor on Wednesday. With this feature nearby in the Buckeye State, we'll have to maintain a chance of scattered storms on Wednesday. The main threat with Wednesday's storms will be heavy rain, which may lead to localized flooding.

The storms should slowly wind down as the day goes on.

Clouds and rain will keep Wednesday cooler. Expect highs in the mid 70s.

Beautiful Start To The Summer Season:

The cold front will be long gone by Thursday. High pressure will be strengthening over the Upper Great Lakes Wednesday night into Thursday. The end of the work week will be stunning.

Thursday's high: 79° (The first day of Summer!)

Friday's high: 80°

We did have to tack on a chance of hit or miss storms on Friday, as a warm front will be making a run at our area. The day will not be a washout though.

Weekend Outlook:

Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

