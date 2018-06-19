Police push car out of high-standing water under Lakewood overpass

Police push a car that became stuck in water on West 117th Street (Source: WOIO)

Police in Lakewood had to push a car from high-standing water after it became stuck under an overpass early Tuesday morning.

Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler today with early morning rain, storms

The storms that moved in Monday and into Tuesday morning produced enough rain to cause flooding on West 117th Street near Madison Avenue.

Officers responded at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday to remove two cars from the standing water.

All occupants were removed safely.

Police closed the road temporarily to pump out the flood waters, but reopened West 117th Street in time for the morning rush hour.

