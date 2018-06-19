Teen who fled from Ohio detention center caught more than 1,200 miles away in Florida

The teen who fled from the Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correction Facility in May is now in the custody of police in Florida.

According to the Ohio Department of Youth Services, 17-year-old Nathaniel Lee Jacks was apprehended by police in Miami-Dade County, Fla., more than 1,200 miles away from where he initially escaped.

Jacks, along with 16-year-old Chase Newman, used a sheet to scale the fence at the Highland Hills detention center on May 22.

Newman was captured shortly after his escape near East 130th Street and Miles Avenue in Cleveland. Police thought Jacks was heading to Licking County in central Ohio, but instead went to Florida instead.

Jacks was being held for vandalism.

